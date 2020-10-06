Record numbers of COVID-19 patients hospitalized two weeks after Oklahoma declined to renew overflow contracts

Halstead explained that hospitals still retain their internal surge plans but no longer are supported by state funding since the end of September.

She said some nursing staff, especially temporary staff, go to COVID-19 hot spots for more money. She said the largest concern confronting hospitals in Oklahoma is the ability to appropriately manage capacity through staff.

“We do hear from hospitals that their staff is pretty weary of the extreme capacity and conditions that they’re dealing with, having to always wear the (personal protective equipment),” Halstead said.

“We don’t want to wear a mask for an hour, and yet hospital staff wear it for eight- or 12-hour shifts at a time. The full PPE, with masks and gowns and gloves. So it is wearing on the staff.”

She noted that hospitals probably will need to work closely with their specialty partners, such as rehabilitation or skilled nursing, on a more rapid basis. They also might have to eliminate elective surgeries, which no one wants to do because that isn’t good for public health, she said.

Lt. Col. Matt Stacy, who coordinated the state’s surge strategy, acknowledged that the optics of the timing are unfortunate. He said the state gave 10-days’ notice to hospitals that the overflow contracts would end Sept. 21.