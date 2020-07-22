The Department of Public Safety is issuing Real IDs in Tulsa, the agency announced Wednesday.
The state's rollout of Real IDs began June 29 in the Oklahoma City area and expanded into Edmond.
This week, DPS began issuing Real IDs at the Tulsa Eastgate location, 14002 E. 21st St. Appointments are not necessary but are encouraged, a DPS spokeswoman said.
Eight tag agencies in Tulsa will also begin issuing this week, a news release states.
Next week, the rollout will expand into Broken Arrow and west Tulsa.
This story will be updated.
What to know before getting a Real ID
What paperwork will I need? Oklahomans will need to bring proof of identity (passport or birth certificate), proof of Social Security (Social Security card or W-2 tax form) and two proofs of residency (lease agreement, mortgage statement, utility bill or voter registration card). Oklahomans that have changed their name when they got married or divorced will have to provide additional paperwork. A full list of acceptable documents can be found at realid.ok.gov. How long will it take? The process can take about 20-30 minutes. Your Real ID will be mailed to you within about seven business days. How much does it cost? The cost can range from $25-$42.50 depending on if you're replacing a current driver's license or getting an Oklahoma driver's license for the first time. Seniors may see discounted prices. What if I already have a passport or military ID? Consider holding off on getting a Real ID-compliant license until your driver’s license is about to expire. Then you can renew your license and switch it over in one fell swoop. State officials have estimated roughly 600,000 Oklahomans don’t already have a Real ID, like a passport, which means there will be a significant influx of people seeking to get a Real ID. Do I have to get a Real ID? No, but as of Oct. 1, 2021, Oklahomans will be required to show a Real ID to fly domestically or to enter federal facilities. Featured gallery: Grand Lake hot spots from Scene Writer Scott Cherry
The Road Hog Saloon
55900 E. Highway 85A, Afton 918-257-8323 Folks who ever had a cool one at JR’s Place in Tulsa, Stillwater or Broken Arrow are about 1 degree separated from The Road Hog Saloon on Monkey Island near Grand Lake. “My husband, J.R., built homes, and then we got involved in a college bar on 11th Street near TU (University of Tulsa) that we called JR’s Place,” Judy Harris said. “We had it for 14 years. While we had it, we built a location next to Eskimo Joe’s in Stillwater and then a JR’s Place in Broken Arrow, which is C.J. Moloney’s today.
Ian Maule
The Road Hog Saloon
“Then we came up to Grand Lake and bought Spats on Monkey Island. It got too overwhelming for us to drive to all of the locations every day, so we sold the JR’s in Tulsa, Stillwater and Broken Arrow. We kept Spats and ran it from 1989 to 1995. It had a Lebanese menu, and it was awesome.” They sold Spats and bought the Road House, a fine-dining restaurant on Monkey Island. They bought property and built The Road Hog in 2008.
Ian Maule
The Road Hog Saloon
“Then we put the Road House up for sale, and I came here to work full time at The Road Hog,” Harris said. The Road Hog has a motorcycle theme in a rustic setting perfect for burgers and barbecue. It has nightly specials that include pork chops, Tuesday; ribs, Wednesday; steaks, Thursday; prime rib, Friday, and catfish, Saturday. “We never had done barbecue before, so we just dove into it,” Harris said. “We built a huge smoker, and we smoke brisket, pulled pork, corned beef, ribs, prime rib, you name it.
We smoke turkeys and hams for people at Thanksgiving and Christmas. The smoker goes pretty much 24 hours a day. We have become much more a restaurant than a bar. Any age can come in here.”
Ian Maule
The Road Hog Saloon
In addition to its lunch and dinner service, The Road Hog offers breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. One note: Smoking is allowed in The Road Hog. “J.R. and I have been married 50 years, and we’ve been in the bar business for 48 years,” Harris said. “You’ve got to be strong to be in the bar business and be married that long.” **************************
Ian Maule
The Parrot Steakhouse & Grill
2530 S. Main St., Grove 918-786-7722 Talk about the perfect greeter. Jake the macaw is the official greeter at The Parrot Steakhouse & Grill on the shores of Grand Lake in Grove. Jake, a colorful type of parrot, is 10 years old. His restaurant turns 10 on May 7 this year. “We brought him in to be the parrot at The Parrot,” said Terry Eskew, who owns the restaurant with wife Carolyn. Terry is from Stillwater, and Carolyn is from Shawnee, but they have been around Grand Lake for more than 30 years.
“My parents had a weekend place, and my brother had a place,” Carolyn said.
The Parrot Steakhouse & Grill
Terry, who had managed car dealerships, took a job offer in nearby Miami. He and Carolyn met in Grove. “We kind of felt a need to have a restaurant on the water, and this building became available,” Terry Eskew said. “We wanted an island theme, and we jumped in with both feet.” The Parrot features great views of the lake, and it has a fun tropical island décor. Patio dining is popular when the weather is good, and boaters can take advantage of complimentary boat slips to dine at The Parrot. Some diners come just for the sunset views.
The Parrot Steakhouse & Grill
The Parrot offers a wide-ranging menu, including such items as crab cakes, stuffed mushrooms, coconut shrimp, boneless chicken wings, pork chops, steaks, seafood, pasta dishes, burgers, sandwiches and more. The Parrot also has full bar service with a range of craft cocktails. About a year ago, the Eskews opened a new place, Honey Creek BBQ, about a mile from The Parrot on the other side of Honey Creek Bridge. “The barbecue place is not on the water, but it has been doing real well, too,” Eskew said. “And now, we have both sides of the bridge covered.” **********************
The Artichoke
2610 N. Third St., Langley 918-782-9855 The Artichoke, a fine-dining restaurant in Langley near Grand Lake, opened July 28, 2004, almost 16 years ago. Jim Sellers, who owns the restaurant with wife Diana, had what some would call a full and impressive restaurant career prior to that. After college, he hooked up with Gilbert-Robinson, a restaurant group out of Kansas City that operated several chains, including the Leather Bottle, Sam Wilson’s Meat Market and Houlihan’s. He worked at several of the restaurants before teaming up with a friend, Dave Ingram, who was operating The Fountains fine-dining restaurant in Tulsa at that time. “Starting in 1978, we opened the Apple Mill, Melody’s and Tules de Santa Fe downtown in the Adams Building. By 1983, it seemed like a good time to sell, and we sold all four concepts (Ingram would open another popular restaurant, the Green Onion). I moved back to St. Louis and sold wine for a group of wineries,” Sellers said.
The Artichoke
He owned a catering company in Oklahoma City for 20 years and then sold the business and moved with Diana to Grand Lake. “It wasn’t to open a restaurant,” Sellers said. “Diana wanted a greenhouse and garden, and we found a property to rent to open The Potting Shed. It also had a 100-year-old farm house on it that was being rented to some interesting folks. We asked how much it would take for us to take over the farm house, and a couple of days later, we made a deal.” They built a kitchen on the east side of the house and turned it into The Artichoke with cozy dining areas and bar. The restaurant has a French Country décor and walls are filled with artwork for sale.
The Artichoke
The Artichoke is known for its steaks, seafood, shrimp, chicken and unusual appetizers and sides, including a whole artichoke, steak soup, Watt Notts and whole fried potatoes. “The whole artichoke was the only vegetable on the Leather Bottle menu, and they were served on cast aluminum plates just for artichokes (with recessed compartments for melted lemon butter),” Sellers said. “I had acquired some of those plates. The Watt Notts (cheese- and herb-stuffed mushrooms) are named for Randy Watt, who created them at The Fountains. The steak soup came from Plaza III The Steakhouse in Kansas City, and the whole fried potato was copied from the Green Onion.” The greenhouse caved in following a snow a few years ago, but the garden still is there, and Diana operates a Saturday morning farmers market from early April to late September or October. “A waitress, Lori Williams, has been with us since the beginning, and we’ve been fortunate to have very skilled individuals work here, culinary-wise,” Sellers said. “It has been a great run. We enjoy the Grand Lake community and entertaining the people here. We’ve had a blessed life.” *************************
The Shebang Restaurant & Club
29975 S. 566 Road, Monkey Island 918-257-5569 It all started with a desire to own a ski boat. Joyce and Larry Duke were young schoolteachers in Enid in 1971 when they and another couple purchased boats and found their way to Grand Lake. “We had a 25-horse aluminum boat we ran basically on a pond, and we wanted a ski boat,” Joyce said. “We bought a boat, on credit, of course, and headed to Grand Lake. We fell in love with the country; we thought it was the prettiest place we’d ever seen.”
Ian Maule
The Shebang Restaurant & Club
To help pay for the boat, the Dukes approached Charles Davis, owner of Shangri-La Resort, about offering ski lessons and running a children’s program out of Shangri-La. “Mr. Davis let us rent a cute little cottage on the lake,” Joyce said. “Multimillion-dollar homes sit on that property now. Larry spent every day pulling skiers and giving tours, and my friend and I were recreation directors and ran the children’s program. We would load kids in the back of an El Camino and take them all over the place, stuff like a powwow in Wyandotte. I’m sure you couldn’t do that now. We paid the boat off in one summer.” The Dukes had to return to Enid to fulfill their teaching contracts, then came back to Grand Lake to live full time. In 1980, they opened Den of Antiquity, an antique store on Monkey Island.
Ian Maule
The Shebang Restaurant & Club
“It wasn’t going so well, so I thought we could make some money selling soft drinks, pizza and ice cream to the people who came to the antique store,” Joyce said. “We built a building with an octagon-shaped center next door, and that was the start of The Shebang. We built onto it several times over the years, and eventually, it became a fun fine-dining restaurant.” Guests will find a wide range of menu items, including steaks, chops, ribs, seafood, sandwiches, burgers, pasta, chicken, desserts and more.
Ian Maule
The Shebang Restaurant & Club
The Shebang Restaurant & Club, which turns 36 in June, has a turn-of-the-century (the last century) motif, started with items from the antique store. The antique store now is Den of Uniquity, a women’s boutique. The Dukes also purchased a building across the street on April Fool’s Day 1999 that they turned into a nightclub and event center, Big Shots Rhythm & Blues. The restaurant and boutique are open all year. Big Shots runs roughly Memorial Day to Labor Day. “I guess we’ve always been a little nuts, but we’ve always had fun,” Joyce said. “From the very beginning, it’s always been fun.” **************************
Ian Maule
Blind Swine Lounge
28601 S. Highway 125, Monkey Island 918-257-7183 Lori and Bailey Stanphill grew up in Grove but didn’t know each other until they wound up working together at the old Armadillo Club on Monkey Island. “She was the bartender, and I was the DJ,” Bailey said. “We started dating and moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas. We got married at the old Shangri-La Resort when we were living in Fayetteville.” They moved to Kansas City, where they worked in restaurants and bars for about 10 years. In 2010, they purchased some marina condos in Port Duncan on Grand Lake and operated those for six years.
Ian Maule
Blind Swine Lounge
“We started looking for something else to do, and we noticed the building for the old Armadillo Club had been vacant for a couple of years,” Bailey said. “We inquired about getting into it, and it worked out. The Blind Swine Lounge will be three years old this Memorial Day.” Look up when you enter the Blind Swine. A ceiling full of mirrors is among the array of eclectic decorations that fill the large building, which includes two dining rooms, two bars and a patio.
Ian Maule
Blind Swine Lounge
“We are adding a beer garden with an outside stage that hopefully will be ready by May,” Bailey said. The Blind Swine has live music two nights a week in the winter and three to four nights in the summer, as well as DJs and karaoke. It is nonsmoking in one bar and the main dining room until late at night. The kitchen is open to 1 a.m., and children are welcome until around 9 to 10 p.m. The menu features a selection of burgers, sandwiches, salads, hot dogs, sliders and appetizers at moderate prices.
Ian Maule
Blind Swine Lounge
“There are a lot of expensive places to eat out here, and we’re trying to fill a void and keep things economical,” Bailey said. “I’ve also really gotten into the craft cocktail scene, and I’m pretty sure it is more extensive than anywhere on the lake,” Bailey said. “Having a place to dance to live music has been really popular, too.” ***********************
Ian Maule
The Chicken Coop
Junction of highways 28/82, Langley 918-782-9017 Bethany Harding is the third owner of The Chicken Coop, a quintessential country café that has been a fixture for some 30 years in Langley, near Grand Lake. “I waitressed and cooked for the previous owners, Dave and Becky Harrison,” Harding said. “They approached me in 2004 and asked if I wanted to buy it. In January 2005, I said yes. I’ve added a few things here or there but not much. People say we need to do this or that, but if it’s not broke, don’t fix it. What has worked here has worked for years and years and years.” The Chicken Coop is known for its home-style cooking, big portions, reasonable prices, fried chicken, chicken-fried steak and Friday-night specials of prime rib and catfish. It is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and to 3 p.m. the remainder of the week.
MATT BARNARD
The Chicken Coop
A Tulsa World reporter recently had a lunch that included two fried chicken thighs, green beans, whole-kernel corn, a cup of brown beans and cornbread for $7.25. It was a daily special, which basically meant it included an extra side. And ask a kid if this isn’t the best children’s menu ever: two chicken legs, chicken tenders, corndog, grilled cheese and peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich with a choice of mashed potatoes, fries, tater tots, applesauce, peaches or a veggie for $3.75 each. Harding said she grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, but after her grandparents moved to the Grand Lake area, the rest of the family followed. She has lived in the area since 1994. “I married my high school sweetheart here, David, and he’s manager of the rural water district that includes Disney,” Harding said.
MATT BARNARD
The Chicken Coop
Until about four years ago, The Chicken Coop operated in a location a few blocks away from where it is now. Some regulars say they miss the old location, but Harding said the move was necessary. “We were renting the other location, and it needed some major upgrades,” she said. “We contemplated helping out the owner using a lot of our money or try to buy our own building. This building came up through a friend of David’s, so we came to look at it and fell in love with it.” Harding said the restaurant is fortunate to have several longtime employees, including her mother, Diana Cochran, who bakes the pies and runs the cash register. “The local customers and most of my employees have been with me since the beginning,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine life without them.” *****************
MATT BARNARD
GIVE THESE A LOOK
31000 S. Highway 125, Monkey Island, 918-257-4204 — casual indoor-outdoor Doc’s Bar & Grill open to public; fine-dining The Summit and Buffalo Bar open to public Sunday evenings only. • Shangri-La Resort, • Juan Montez Restaurant & Bar, 453983 E. 305 Road, 918-219-5109— at Red Arrow Marina, accessible by car or boat and crappie tackle for sale, too. • Cosby’s Catfish Restaurant, 7 miles east of Disney on Oklahoma 28, 918-435-4020 — all-you-can-eat catfish served family-style, plus steaks, burgers and corndogs. • 1909, 4 W. Third St., Grove, 918-801-7518 — American-style gastropub with wide-ranging menu and craft beers. • Mooney’s Sunset Bar & Grill, 330 Lake Front St., Disney, 918-435-5200 — three-decade-old hangout with mammoth deck, live music, trivia and steak nights, accessible by car or boat. • Grand Lake Public House, 1623 S. Main St., Grove, 918-687-8709 — upscale pub with daily specials, live music. • The Quarterdeck Waterfront Cafe, 28251 S. 561 Road, Afton, 918-257-4274 — at Tera Miranda Resort & Marina, family-friendly lakeside eatery.
• Raggedy’s Cafe, 414 E. Third St., Grove, 918-791-9295 — gourmet sandwiches, salads, soups, gluten-free available.
STEPHEN PINGRY