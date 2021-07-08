Raw milk from Claremore dairy recalled after listeria detected

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has recalled raw milk produced by a Claremore dairy due to a confirmed listeria detection.

State officials urge anyone who has purchased raw, unpasteurized milk products from Swan Bros. Dairy Inc. to dispose of any remaining products.

The recalled products include whole milk, 2% milk, skim milk and heavy cream sold in gallons, half-gallons and pints.

Listeria bacteria was found in a sample collected from the dairy company, and one person has tested positive for the bacterial infection from the milk, officials said in a news release.

Symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Some infections cause diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

It also can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

State officials said anyone who experiences flu-like symptoms within two months of consuming the contaminated food should seek medical care.