Raw milk from Claremore dairy recalled after listeria detected

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has recalled raw milk produced by a Claremore dairy due to a confirmed listeria detection.
State officials urge anyone who has purchased raw, unpasteurized milk products from Swan Bros. Dairy Inc. to dispose of any remaining products.
The recalled products include whole milk, 2% milk, skim milk and heavy cream sold in gallons, half-gallons and pints.
Listeria bacteria was found in a sample collected from the dairy company, and one person has tested positive for the bacterial infection from the milk, officials said in a news release.
Symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Some infections cause diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.
In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.
It also can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and people with weakened immune systems.
State officials said anyone who experiences flu-like symptoms within two months of consuming the contaminated food should seek medical care.
"Most illnesses are likely occur due to consuming raw/non-pasteurized milk and milk products and undercooked meat products," a news release states. "Pasteurization kills food borne pathogens and harmful bacteria like Listeria."
According to the Swan Bros. Dairy Inc. website, it is the oldest raw milk dairy producer in Oklahoma, and its raw milk is sold directly at its store in Claremore.
"Our Grade A raw milk is collected in a sanitary environment from happy, healthy cows," the website states. "None of our milk is pasteurized or homogenized."
In June 2020, raw milk from Swan Bros. Dairy was recalled because it was possibly infected with Campylobacter jejuni bacteria.
In 2005, at least 62 people were treated for rabies after a rabid cow's milk was mixed into raw milk produced by Swan Bros. Dairy.