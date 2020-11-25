Rare November tornado documented in Haskell County

A rare November tornado occurred early Wednesday in Haskell County, the National Weather Service reported.
The tornado destroyed a mobile home and damaged power lines about 3 miles southwest of Kinta, about 100 miles southeast of Tulsa, a damage survey team from the weather service in Tulsa said. It was rated EF-1, with winds of 86-110 mph. No injuries were reported.
The tornado touched down at 2:56 a.m.
November tornadoes are rare in the state, with most years having none, according to the weather service. The most tornadoes in the month was 12 in 1958.
