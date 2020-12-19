Racial disparities in Oklahoma prison admissions led to Black people disproportionately exposed to COVID-19, advocacy group says

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado intimated that the influx of transfers to the DOC around June may have been due to the jail first testing inmates for the virus to ensure they were not infected before being moved to state facilities.

Regalado told the World that the jail has no real influence where inmates end up after arriving at the facility following arrests. He said the court ultimately determines whether an incarcerated person is remanded elsewhere.

Gov. Kevin Stitt in April approved 452 inmates for early commutations to decrease prison crowding and reduce risks of coronavirus outbreaks affecting staff and the general population.

During a news conference in early September after several outbreaks across state prisons led to a surge in cases and deaths, Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow noted that the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board was exploring the possibility of early releases for nonviolent offenders who had three to six months left on their sentences.

Tiffany Crutcher, who testified in front of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission Oklahoma Advisory Council on the issue, has not been satisfied with the state’s effort to reduce the prison population amid numbers that show inmates — especially minorities — are vulnerable to infection and death.