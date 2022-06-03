 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rabies concern issued after baby skunks dropped off at animal rescue

Officials are worried about possible rabies exposures after someone dropped off a litter of five baby skunks at a Bristow animal rescue on May 24.

State health officials are searching for people who might have been exposed to a potentially rabid skunk in Oklahoma.

On May 24, someone dropped off a litter of five baby skunks at a Bristow animal rescue operation, according to an Oklahoma State Department of Health news release. Officials are now concerned about possible rabies exposures related to the skunks.

In Oklahoma, wild skunks are the main carrier of the rabies virus, the release states.

Those who come into direct contact with wild skunks are urged to call the State Health Department's communicable disease epidemiologist-on-call at 405-426-8710 to determine whether they need to receive treatment. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

