Questions still abound about state death penalty protocol amid inmate's final moments during execution

“There’s some that have indicated it was two dozen. From my vantage point, I didn’t see that,” Crow said.

“I did confer with the physician and the physician advised that it is not uncommon for regurgitation to occur when someone is undergoing the process of sedation,” he also said.

Crow agreed the regurgitation was not pleasant to watch. But he said he did not believe it was inhumane because, according to the physician, by then the inmate was sedated.

Grant was given breakfast at 7:10 a.m. Thursday and ate only the eggs, the director said. Grant declined lunch but did have snacks in his cell throughout the day Thursday, he said.

The director did not specify what the snacks were. Grant had asked for a large pack of Nutter Butter sandwich cookies as part of his last meal Wednesday evening.

Also at issue is whether the vomiting and involuntary movements Thursday were caused by the sedative itself.