Q&A with OSU President Burns Hargis on his tenure and future after retirement announcement

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis on Friday announced his retirement, looked back on his tenure and spoke about his future.
The 74-year-old married father of two and grandfather of three spoke to the Tulsa World after announcing his retirement effective July 1.
What was your greatest accomplishment?
“I think we have improved the campus appearance so it is an asset for recruiting and retaining faculty, students and staff. I think we have improved a lot of the facilities over the years. I am standing in the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts. It is a state-of-the-art facility.
“I think we have improved the educational experience. We are trying to broaden our students’ life here from not just an academic one but one where they actually work with others to make the campus itself and the school better. I think that kind of culture is strong here.
“And I guess the other thing I am proud of is I think we have been able to inspire alums and others to donate to the university so we can have these state-of-the-art facilities and scholarships to help our students get a degree.”
How has the campus changed since you were an undergraduate?
“The school has always, I think, been very attractive, but it was really that Georgian architecture President (Henry G.) Bennett set as the standard for the campus. It has a very uniform and very stately look, but the grounds needed a lot of work. We didn’t even have a sprinkling system. We have done a lot in that area.
“And we have been tried to be true with new buildings in neo-Georgian style. The performing arts center across the street from campus is a little more modern, but in general we stuck to that.”
Are you staying in Stillwater or moving back to Oklahoma City? What is next for you?
“We kept our home in Oklahoma city and will go back there.
"And I have got to find another job. I can’t do nothing, and I guarantee you Ann doesn’t want me home doing nothing.”
What is your advice for the next president of OSU?
“I think it is to learn as much as you can about the university, personnel and programs before you start making any big decisions. In any position of leadership, you need to listen.
“And the other key is to attract talented people. You certainly can’t do it by yourself. We have got a good cadre of very talented people to come to OSU over the years. Mainly, you need to take the time and listen.”
What else would you like to say about your time at OSU?
“I think the other thing that we have really worked hard on is the diversity and inclusion of our campus. We are such a diverse campus whether it is racial, religious or nationality. It is just an extremely diverse place, and it is important that everyone to feel respected and included.”
Gallery: Burns Hargis, career of the OSU president
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Burns Hargis
Before he earned a law degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1970, Hargis graduated from OSU in 1967 with an accounting degree.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!