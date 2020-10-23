Q&A with OSU President Burns Hargis on his tenure and future after retirement announcement

How has the campus changed since you were an undergraduate?

“The school has always, I think, been very attractive, but it was really that Georgian architecture President (Henry G.) Bennett set as the standard for the campus. It has a very uniform and very stately look, but the grounds needed a lot of work. We didn’t even have a sprinkling system. We have done a lot in that area.

“And we have been tried to be true with new buildings in neo-Georgian style. The performing arts center across the street from campus is a little more modern, but in general we stuck to that.”

Are you staying in Stillwater or moving back to Oklahoma City? What is next for you?

“We kept our home in Oklahoma city and will go back there.

"And I have got to find another job. I can’t do nothing, and I guarantee you Ann doesn’t want me home doing nothing.”

What is your advice for the next president of OSU?

“I think it is to learn as much as you can about the university, personnel and programs before you start making any big decisions. In any position of leadership, you need to listen.