Public input sought for nearly $8 million in proposed Tar Creek projects

The funds are to be used for “a combination of on-site and off-site restoration actions to restore, replace, rehabilitate, and/or acquire the equivalent of natural resources and their associated services,” the restoration plan states.

The council, which includes representatives of federal and state agencies and affected Indian tribes, was established under federal law to guide public compensation in connection with the Northeast Oklahoma Mining Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration Site.

The site is a portion of the 2,500-square-mile Tri-State Mining District, which includes portions of Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri. Lead and zinc mining began in the district around 1848 and continued until the 1970s, leaving widespread contamination, including at Tar Creek and three other Superfund sites.

The council’s job is to assess damages, recover monetary and other damages and make restorations.

The draft may be accessed online at tinyurl.com/2ds4ttkj. Copies are also available for review in person at the Bureau of Indian Affairs office, 10 S. Treaty Road in Miami.