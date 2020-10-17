Public health officials evaluating COVID-19 impact say transparency is critical to determine hospital bed capacity

He said he thinks all of the group members are frustrated about "some of the lack of interventions to prevent the spread of disease." He is a proponent of a statewide mask mandate but said people should take personal responsibility to wear a mask because even "pretty good data" show that cities with mask ordinances see slower growth in COVID-19 cases.

But another aspect, Bratzler said, is publicly releasing granular data to ensure that hospital physicians can quickly determine where there is bed capacity to transfer patients with as little delay as possible.

Statewide, the ICU bed availability snapshot has hovered between 10% and 13%, with the number of available staffed beds ranging from 101 to 124 out of 961 to 1,114 total. The total bed data shift each day depending on hospital staffing levels.

Bratzler said community hospitals that have available beds would prevent a region from entering the red zone on the regional risk map the state currently uses even though other hospitals are at capacity.

"So I just don't think we're getting the complete picture of what's actually happening with respect to the ability of hospitals," Bratzler said.