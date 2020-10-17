Public Health Lab employees shocked to find out lab is moving to Stillwater

More than 65 employees work at the state lab which handles a large chunk of COVID-19 testing and all newborn screening tests, the blood test used to find if babies might have certain hidden genetic disorders.

Employees also study food-borne illnesses and monitor disease outbreaks for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

If they want to keep their jobs, the employees will be forced to move by the end of the year or commute the nearly 70-mile drive to Stillwater.

None of the employees had been given any kind of heads up until an email from the chief of the public health laboratory, Dr. S. Terrence Dunn, confirmed the news and told them he had only been alerted to the move 30 minutes before Stitt’s announcement.

