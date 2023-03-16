A Pryor woman was killed late Wednesday in a crash that left her passenger hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Rhonda Collom, 56, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe east on Mayes County Road 440 when the vehicle drifted left about 5 miles north of Pryor. According to a preliminary crash report, Collom overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, which then began to roll.
Collom, who troopers say was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected. The vehicle rolled four times, and airbags deployed.
Her passenger, a 27-year-old Pryor woman, was flown to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition. Her seat belt was in use, troopers said.
The cause of the crash reportedly was unsafe speed exceeding the legal limit, the troopers' report states.