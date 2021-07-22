 Skip to main content
Pryor man killed in motorcycle accident in Mayes County
Pryor man killed in motorcycle accident in Mayes County

  • Updated
A Pryor man was killed Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer rig, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Ethan Foster, 30, died at the scene of the collision on Alternate Oklahoma 69 at the intersection of Stretch Film Way, about two miles east of Pryor, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said he was wearing a helmet.

The Chouteau man who was driving a 2018 International truck that was involved in the crash reportedly was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The collision occurred about 3 p.m. Thursday. Troopers reported that they were still investigating what caused the crash.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

