Primary runoff races include labor commissioner, state treasurer

Two Republicans are seeking the nomination for state treasurer in the Aug. 23 primary runoff.

Meanwhile, Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn is hoping to fend off a Republican challenge from state Rep. Sean Roberts, who is term limited.

The seat for state treasurer came open when Republican Randy McDaniel, a former House member, decided not to seek another term.

Clark Jolley and Todd Russ were the top two vote-getters in the primary that featured three candidates.

Jolley termed out of the Senate after serving as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. He is a former chairman of the Oklahoma Tax Commission and served as finance secretary during former Gov. Mary Fallin’s last year in office.

Jolley graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University with bachelor’s degrees in political science and music education. He earned a law degree from the University of Oklahoma and is a former teacher.

“It is a job I am very well-suited for,” Jolley said. “My background uniquely prepares me for the treasurer’s role.”

He said the job involves government fiscal policy, for which he has a passion.

Jolley said he wants to improve access to the Unclaimed Property Fund, which the office oversees. He said the office could be more proactive in trying to find those who have unclaimed property.

Russ holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Oklahoma State University and a graduate degree in bank management from the University of Colorado.

He has been in the banking industry more than 25 years. He has owned and managed banks and currently has a land and title company.

He is term limiting out of the Oklahoma House after serving 12 years.

“The treasurer’s position is essentially the bank CEO for the state of Oklahoma,” he said. “Having a career on the other side of politics as a bank CEO and then being a senior member in the Legislature, it seemed like the perfect resume.”

Like Jolley, he would like to make improvements to the unclaimed property fund. He would like to look into streamlining the claims process.

The runoff winner faces Libertarian Gregory J. Sadler and Democrat Charles De Coune on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Osborn and Roberts were the top vote-getters in a labor commissioner primary that featured three candidates.

Osborn has a bachelor’s in business administration from Oklahoma State University.

She owned an agricultural sales business for 20 years before running for the Legislature. She spent 10 years in the Oklahoma House before running for labor commissioner.

“I would like to continue working on some of the initiatives we have taken on at Labor,” she said. “We have about 75 employees.”

Those initiatives include regulating people who work on natural gas conversion and checking all the compressed natural gas pumps across the state.

She would also like to continue working on an initiative to get more people into jobs the state has a shortage in and increase the number of shop classes offered.

Roberts declined a request for a phone interview.

The winner will face Libertarian Will Daugherty and Democrat Jack Henderson.

