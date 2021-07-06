'Preying on the unvaccinated': Delta variant responsible for cluster outbreaks, sicker patients, officials say

It requires only a few seconds for this variant of the virus to spread from carrier to carrier, and its patients, who generally are younger, and often sicker by the time they make it to the hospital. This could be due to the rapid deterioration of patients who at first had seemingly mundane symptoms, such as fever and headache.

Only about one-fourth of Ratermann's patients have been vaccinated, he said, and those infections tend to resolve more quickly and with fewer complications than in the patients who are unvaccinated.

About 60% of Delaware County's population remains unvaccinated, according to the last week's state epidemiology survey; 40% of the county's residents have received at least one dose.

In response to a question about data showing the Pfizer vaccine's efficacy against the variant may be as low as 64%, Ratermann said it could also be as high as 88%. Until it's clear "how much delta is out there," he said, it is hard to quantify vaccine efficacy for the variant in Oklahoma.

"That's one of the reasons that we're pushing so hard" for testing and sequencing to detect the delta variant, he said.