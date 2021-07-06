'Preying on the unvaccinated': Delta variant responsible for cluster outbreaks, sicker patients, officials say

A COVID-19 variant responsible for cluster outbreaks and younger, sicker patients has representatives of health care professional organizations across Oklahoma again urging residents to get tested and vaccinated.
After a call two weeks ago for labs to send more samples to the state's new Stillwater-based Public Health Lab for sequencing, hospitals have submitted samples from the northeastern corner of the state, where officials predicted an influx of delta variant cases from neighboring Missouri, and the variant has been confirmed in those hospitalized there and in other areas of outbreak, State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said.
According to late-June data, Tulsa County led the state in active COVID-19 cases, nearing 400, followed by Comanche County, which saw close to 245. Stone said the latter active case count likely is attributable to military traffic through Fort Sill.
Despite their population differences, Ottawa County, in the northeasternmost corner of the state, boasted more active cases than Oklahoma County, at 161 compared to 132. Delaware County, another northeastern county, recorded 52.
Dr. Sam Ratermann, president of the Oklahoma Academy of Family Physicians and a family medicine physician with INTEGRIS Grove Hospital in Delaware County, said during the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition panel Tuesday that the delta variant seems to be "preying on the unvaccinated."
It requires only a few seconds for this variant of the virus to spread from carrier to carrier, and its patients, who generally are younger, and often sicker by the time they make it to the hospital. This could be due to the rapid deterioration of patients who at first had seemingly mundane symptoms, such as fever and headache.
Only about one-fourth of Ratermann's patients have been vaccinated, he said, and those infections tend to resolve more quickly and with fewer complications than in the patients who are unvaccinated.
About 60% of Delaware County's population remains unvaccinated, according to the last week's state epidemiology survey; 40% of the county's residents have received at least one dose.
In response to a question about data showing the Pfizer vaccine's efficacy against the variant may be as low as 64%, Ratermann said it could also be as high as 88%. Until it's clear "how much delta is out there," he said, it is hard to quantify vaccine efficacy for the variant in Oklahoma.
"That's one of the reasons that we're pushing so hard" for testing and sequencing to detect the delta variant, he said.
Patients being more sick upon hospital admittance means a greater need for higher levels of care, such as ICU or ECMO beds, and Ratermann said the latter — for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation therapy — have been relatively sparse.
"We had a patient recently we were having to look out of state for because there were no ECMO beds available in Oklahoma," the doctor said.
Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation uses a machine that pumps and oxygenates a patient's blood outside the body, allowing the heart and lungs to rest and, it is hoped, heal. It has been used with success to treat patients with the original COVID-19 strain.
Ratermann urged residents to get tested and vaccinated in light of the variant. Those who wish to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
Life-saving monoclonal antibodies are available only to people who have not yet reached the threshold of hospitalization, and with the delta variant moving patients there sooner, detection needs to be a priority, he said. Those who present even the most minor symptoms should be tested.
Unlike the original strain, which caused predominant symptoms of fever, cough, and loss of taste and smell, common symptoms of the delta variant — which carries twice the risk of hospitalization — are a headache, sore throat, runny nose and fever.
"This is July," Ratermann said. "We don’t tend to see a whole lot of summer colds."
Beyond the original three Ws — watch your distance, wash your hands and wear a mask — Ratermann encouraged four Gs under the shifting situation of the new variant.
"Get vaccinated, get tested, get treated and get to the hospitals," he said. "Don't wait if you're struggling at home."