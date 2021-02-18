President signs off on emergency in Oklahoma due to winter storms

President Joe Biden on Wednesday approved Gov. Kevin Stitt's request for a disaster declaration and federal assistance in mass care and sheltering efforts following two winter storms that brought subfreezing temperatures to the South.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is now authorized to coordinate disaster relief efforts in all 77 Oklahoma counties. Emergency protective measures for mass care and sheltering and direct federal assistance will be provided at 75% federal funding, according to a White House news release.

The declaration allows for reimbursement to cities, counties and tribes for the cost of eligible emergency protective measures related to mass care and sheltering operations through FEMA's assistance program.

It also frees up federal resources as the state and local governments continue to respond to the effects of the widespread weather event.