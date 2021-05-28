President Donald J. Trump Highway bill signed by Gov. Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Stitt on Friday signed a bill that would name a stretch of highway after former President Donald J. Trump.

The measure names 20 miles of U.S. 287 from Boise City to the Texas line for the 45th president.

It also names an interchange in Midwest City after U.S. Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla.

The Senate removed a provision that said a person must be dead for three years before a roadway can be named after him or her, clearing the way for Trump’s name to go on a stretch of the roadway.

It is not the first roadway or facility named after Trump. But it was not immediately clear if it was the first stretch of a highway named after him.

Lawmakers in Florida, West Virginia, Utah and Arizona were presented bills to name stretches of highways after Trump.

Stitt also signed a Senate Bill 229 to provide up to $38.5 million in medical marijuana tax revenue for a building fund to benefit brick-and-mortar charter schools and traditional districts with below-average property taxes.

The bulk of the funds in the measure, dubbed the “Redbud School Funding Act,” will go to traditional public schools.