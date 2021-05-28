President Donald J. Trump Highway bill signed by Gov. Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Stitt on Friday signed a bill that would name a stretch of highway after former President Donald J. Trump.
The measure names 20 miles of U.S. 287 from Boise City to the Texas line for the 45th president.
It also names an interchange in Midwest City after U.S. Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla.
The Senate removed a provision that said a person must be dead for three years before a roadway can be named after him or her, clearing the way for Trump’s name to go on a stretch of the roadway.
It is not the first roadway or facility named after Trump. But it was not immediately clear if it was the first stretch of a highway named after him.
Lawmakers in Florida, West Virginia, Utah and Arizona were presented bills to name stretches of highways after Trump.
Stitt also signed a Senate Bill 229 to provide up to $38.5 million in medical marijuana tax revenue for a building fund to benefit brick-and-mortar charter schools and traditional districts with below-average property taxes.
The bulk of the funds in the measure, dubbed the “Redbud School Funding Act,” will go to traditional public schools.
The measure is designed to defuse a legal dispute between the State Board of Education and individual districts over the board’s decision last month to give charter schools access to property tax-fed building funds in apparent contradiction of state law.
The board later reversed that decision contingent on Stitt’s signing of the measure and the Oklahoma Public Charter Schools Association dropping of a 2017 lawsuit and all future legal claims against the board and the State Department of Education.
The governor also signed Senate Bill 658 that would prohibit schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for attendance.
The bill prohibits schools from requiring a vaccine passport as a condition of admittance or attendance.
It bars schools, including higher education facilities, from implementing a mask mandate for students who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.
It makes an exemption for public or private health care settings, such as teaching hospitals.