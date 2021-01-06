Pre-registration open for Oklahoma vaccine portal; limited appointment scheduling starts tomorrow

“We know Oklahomans are eager to find out when and where they can get the vaccine, and we’re thankful for their patience as our team quickly works to develop innovative solutions,” said interim State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye, in a written statement. “We’re hopeful that the launch of this portal will ease confusion and create a seamless experience for all Oklahomans.”

OSDH noted that there isn’t a list for Oklahomans to be added to in order to be in the state’s phased vaccine rollout.

In addition to the pending web portal, the agency said people can visit oklahoma.gov/COVID19 or call 2-1-1 for updates or more information. OSDH updates can also be found on its social media channels.

On Monday, Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed addressed questions about why the registration system wasn’t ready sooner.

He said OSDH was planning to use a CDC-provided platform, but that it didn’t meet the state’s needs because it was an “all or nothing” proposition.

The primary concern, he said, was that it would require providers who already are trained on the state’s immunization registry to learn a new tool that would be overlaid on the existing system.