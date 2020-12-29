Poll shows most Oklahomans likely to get COVID vaccine

About two-thirds of Oklahomans say they'll take the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it's available to them, according to a survey conducted for the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

State Health Commissioner Lance Frye said the survey results are encouraging, even though they indicate a fairly large number of people still resistant to being vaccinated.

“We’re pleased to see the results of this survey indicate most Oklahomans are confident in the safety of vaccines — as are we,” said Frye. “The COVID-19 vaccines available to Oklahomans have been carefully vetted by the FDA and have gone through all the typical regulatory processes to ensure they’re just as safe as any other vaccine. They’re outstandingly effective. We’re very optimistic for how these vaccines will work to protect Oklahomans."

The survey of 1,500 Oklahomans by Oklahoma City-based Amber Integrated suggests many respondents want more information about the vaccines and especially their side effects.

Nearly 8 in 10 respondents believed vaccines are generally safe and effective, meaning quite a few are not so sure about those for COVID-19.