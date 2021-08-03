Poll: Oklahomans don't want state involved in businesses' vaccination decisions

Only 20% of poll respondents said state government should require employees of businesses to be vaccinated. Slightly fewer, 17%, said the state should prohibit businesses from requiring vaccinations.

"The majority of the people want to let the businesses decide for themselves," McFerron said.

There is, however, quite a bit of disagreement along political party and ideology lines.

Republicans — and especially self-identified "very conservative" Republicans — are much less likely than Democrats to favor vaccination mandates or to say they believe that vaccines are safe and effective.

The picture also changes somewhat when respondents are asked specific questions about health care providers.

Sixty percent overall, and half of Republicans, said patients have a right to know whether their providers have been vaccinated and are taking precautions.

Sixty-four percent said it is "appropriate" for nursing homes and businesses that serve immune-compromised populations to require employee vaccinations.

The sample was almost evenly divided on whether vaccinations should be required of state employees who come into regular contact with the public.