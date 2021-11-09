Poll: Most Oklahomans don't want government in business' vaccine decisions — or a protected class for unvaccinated people

A majority of Oklahomans don't want the government to interfere with businesses through COVID-19 vaccine mandates or creation of a protected class to prevent discrimination against unvaccinated individuals, according to a CHS & Associates poll.

"Oklahoma is a populist state and doesn't like interference in employer-employee relations," said Pat McFerron, president of the national polling and Republican political consulting firm based in Oklahoma City, said of the top takeaway from the survey. "And that it's best — from a political standpoint — it's best to leave those decisions alone.

"So if a hospital or a health care provider or any other employer wants to require a vaccine, Oklahomans don't want that to be stopped (by the government). Nor do they want a (government) mandate that that happens."

McFerron presented his firm's latest quarterly Sooner Survey on Tuesday during the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition's weekly media briefing. The survey contains the opinions of 500 registered voters in the state from Oct. 11-15, with a margin of error of 4.3%.