Poll: Most Oklahomans don't want government in business' vaccine decisions, nor a protected class for unvaccinated people

A majority of Oklahomans don't want government to interfere with businesses through COVID-19 vaccine mandates nor creation of a protected class to prevent discrimination against unvaccinated individuals, according to a CHS & Associates poll.
"Oklahoma is a populist state and doesn't like interference in employer-employee relations," said Pat McFerron, president of the national polling and Republican political consulting firm based in Oklahoma City, said of the top takeaway from the survey. "And that it's best — from a political standpoint — it's best to leave those decisions alone.
"So if a hospital or a health care provider or any other employer wants to require a vaccine, Oklahomans don't want that to be stopped (by the government). Nor do they want a (government) mandate that that happens."
McFerron presented his firm's latest quarterly Sooner Survey on Tuesday during the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition's weekly media briefing. The survey contains the opinions of 500 registered voters in the state from Oct. 11-15, with a margin of error of 4.3%.
He said he doesn't think there is a survivor bias in the poll. Those sentiments are expressed by family, friends and peers who are affected by COVID deaths, he said, so "the devastation of the disease" is reflected in some of the polling numbers — particularly among Republican seniors "dissatisfied" with how their party has approached the pandemic.
The survey found 60% of Oklahomans believe government shouldn't interfere with private businesses regarding decisions on whether to vaccinate their employees, while 25% responded that government should step in with vaccine requirements.
A federal court has temporarily paused a Biden administration rule that would require employees of businesses with more than 100 workers either be vaccinated or have to wear a mask and undergo regular COVID testing.
In a separate poll question, 42% of Oklahomans strongly opposed making the unvaccinated a protected class — such as race, religion and sex — to prohibit discrimination based on vaccine status. Another 14% somewhat opposed that position, creating a majority 56% of Oklahomans against creating a protected class for unvaccinated people.
There were 24% who strongly favored and 10% who somewhat favored creating a protected class.
McFerron referred to COVID-19 as a "partisan virus" and noted a vulnerability to the Republican Party — a 65-and-older demographic more susceptible to the disease that disapproves of how the GOP has handled the pandemic.
He said senior citizens, including Republican seniors, from day one have been more concerned about the virus than their younger counterparts and want more public health precautions.
"They are more dissatisfied than younger folks are, and it's very clear it's related to the Republican approach on COVID," McFerron said.
McFerron noted that the unvaccinated protected class question — modeled off of legislation passed in Montana — unites Democrats and divides Republicans.
There is a subset of Oklahomans with conflicting outlooks.
McFerron said about 15% support the government staying out of business' vaccination decisions but also want to give rights to individuals by making unvaccinated people a protected class.
Oklahomans tend to side with whoever is considered the underdog, especially in the Republican party, he said. So businesses rights over government; employee rights over employers; and patient rights over providers.
"We tend to always root for the small guy," McFerron said.