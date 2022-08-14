Political notebook: State's budget year off to a strong start

On the money: Fiscal year 2023 got off to a good start for the state of Oklahoma as general revenue for July came in 17.3% higher than expected and 14.7% more than the same month a year ago.

General revenue is the state’s primary operating fund. It totaled $643.9 million in July, the first month of FY 2023.

Net income tax revenue, consisting more than 90% of individual income taxes, was $270.3 million, which is about 10% more than a year ago and nearly 11% more than the estimate on which FY ’23 appropriations were based.

Sales and use taxes totaled $257.5 million, or about 3.5% above expectations.

Gross production taxes were $85.5 million, which is more than 2½ times the estimate.

Rural Rx: Five rural health care facilities in the state have been awarded a total of $2.45 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture grants.

The largest single grant was $1 million to the Pawnee Nation for a new mental health facility in Pawnee. Other recipients include the Cleveland Area Hospital Trust Authority, which will receive $574,200 for improvements to its clinic, and the Adair County Health Center, which will receive $257,000 for equipment and supplies.

The Duncan Regional Hospital will receive $312,000 for its Ringling Family Care Clinic, and the LeFlore County Hospital Authority will get $307,800 to renovate an emergency room.

Campaigns and elections: Early in-person voting for runoff and Tulsa City Council elections begins Thursday at county election board offices.

April Grace, Republican candidate for state superintendent, said she has been endorsed by former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett and state Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, one of the House’s top-ranking Republicans.

The prize for winning the Aug. 23 Democratic U.S. Senate runoff is a daunting general election matchup with Republican incumbent James Lankford, but that doesn’t seem to have dimmed the enthusiasm from Jason Bollinger and Madison Horn much.

The two are going at it hammer and tongs as Bollinger tries to overtake Horn’s 20-point primary lead.

In recent stops at the Tulsa Press Club, Horn — who is not related to Kendra Horn, the Democrats’ nominee in this year’s other U.S. Senate race — seemed confident of victory in the runoff and talked mainly about how she plans to attack Lankford.

Bollinger and his camp are upset because, they say, Horn turned down a televised debate. Neither has much money, which means their campaigns consist mainly of old-fashioned pressing the flesh.

Second Congressional District Republican runoff candidate Josh Brecheen campaigned last week with House Freedom Caucus member Matt Rosendale of Montana. Brecheen has promised to join the Freedom Caucus, known for its strict adherence to what it deems conservative canon, if elected.

California-based Change Research tweeted poll results it said show Gov. Kevin Stitt’s approval rating has dipped into the low 40s. Although primarily associated with Democrats and more liberal causes, Change Research is considered reasonably accurate.

Checking in: Stitt used the U.S. Senate passage of a massive climate, health care and revenue bill to once again urge the Legislature to cut taxes in a special session.

“Now is the time for state government to step up and do what we can to counteract this insanity and protect the Oklahoma taxpayer,” Stitt said, referring to the federal legislation. “I am calling for action to provide Oklahomans with desperately needed relief: a personal income tax cut and eliminating the regressive state grocery tax.”

Earlier this year, Stitt vetoed a small income tax rebate and a reduction in motor vehicle taxes while calling for a permanent income tax rate reduction and the elimination of the 4.5% state sales tax on groceries.

Meetings and events: Keri Bates, regional organizing director for Joy Hofmeister’s gubernatorial campaign, will be the featured speaker at the Creek County Democratic Party’s potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bristow Community Center, 417 N. Chestnut, Bristow.

Kansas Democratic Party Chairwoman Vicki Hiatt will be the featured speaker at the Oklahoma Democratic Party’s 2022 Leading Ladies Gala on Sept. 13 at the Reed Conference Center, 5800 Will Rogers Road, Midwest City.

Honorees will be ACLU of Oklahoma Executive Director Tamya Cox-Toure, Native American advocate Sarah Adams-Cornell, and Carly Miller, chairwoman of the Democratic Students Association at the South Texas College of Law in Houston.

See okdemocrats.org/leading ladies2022 for information and tickets.

Bottom lines: A joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center for those affected by the May 2-8 storms, tornadoes and flooding in Cherokee County opened at the Cherokee Community Building, 908 S. College Ave., Tahlequah.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World