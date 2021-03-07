Political notebook: State Senate moves to keep images of dead law officers from public

Session notes: Legislation that would seal images of law officers being killed in the line of duty advanced through the state Senate last week.
Senate Bill 968, by Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, was requested by the Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office after video of TPD Sgt. Craig Johnson’s fatal shooting during a traffic stop was made public last year.
Haste said the legislation is about “protecting the dignity” of slain officers, but skeptics fear it will be used to hide law enforcement wrongdoing from the public.
Bills allowing the state election board to join the multi-state Electronic Registration Information Center voter verification database, and to use electronic poll books at voting locations, passed the Senate. ... Also adopted was a bill apparently aimed at blocking state and federal courts from intervening in state election procedures. ... Legislation extending apprenticeship programs to high school sophomores also advanced in the Senate. ... A surprisingly controversial bill requiring schools to provide individual annual student physical fitness reports to parents barely survived a House vote. ... More popular was an anti-spoofing bill targeting telemarketers who disguise their identity by causing fake or even stolen telephone numbers to appear on caller ID readouts. ...
Meeting and events: Oklahoma First Lady Sarah Stitt will speak to the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County on Tuesday. Contact rwctulsa@gmail.com for location and reservations.
Ronda Vuillemont-Smith was elected chairman of the Tulsa County Republican Party and Rebecca Marks-Jimerson vice chairman at a convention last weekend.
Tulsa County Democratic Party precinct elections will be held via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. See tulsacountydemocrats.org to register.
Bottom lines: An Oklahoma County judge dismissed payroll software firm Paycom’s lawsuit against the Oklahoma County on Public Affairs, which had commented on Paycom Chief Executive Officer Chad Richison’s letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt regarding COVID-19 safety measures.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
