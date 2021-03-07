Political notebook: State Senate moves to keep images of dead law officers from public

Session notes: Legislation that would seal images of law officers being killed in the line of duty advanced through the state Senate last week.

Senate Bill 968, by Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, was requested by the Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office after video of TPD Sgt. Craig Johnson’s fatal shooting during a traffic stop was made public last year.

Haste said the legislation is about “protecting the dignity” of slain officers, but skeptics fear it will be used to hide law enforcement wrongdoing from the public.