Political notebook: Area lawmakers given leadership posts on committee managing $1.9 billion in federal aid

GOP meeting: Reports leaking out of the July 17 closed-door Republican State Committee meeting indicates that the vote against censuring U.S. Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford was not exactly a ringing endorsement for either of them, especially Lankford, who is up for re-election next year.

Several of those who spoke against the resolution said they disagreed and were even angry at Lankford for not holding up certification of last year’s presidential election, but thought the matter should be settled in the GOP primary.

Concern that Democrats would exploit the resolution, not acknowledgement that Lankford and Inhofe acted correctly, predominated the discussion.

Several of those in attendance gave impassioned speeches about election fraud and treason, including a claim that the majority of votes cast for Democrat Joe Biden “came from China.”

In fact, no allegations of substantial election wrongdoing have been proved and most have been debunked.

At one point during the meeting, it was discovered that the number of votes cast on a preliminary motion on the censure resolution did not match the number authorized.