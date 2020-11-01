Political notebook: Affordable Care Act signup begins Sunday

Healthcare: Enrollment for individual health insurance under the Affordable Care Act begins Sunday and continues through Dec. 15.

A total of six insurers will be offering plans for 2021, up from three in 2020, but not every company’s plans will be available in all parts of the state, said Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield Oklahoma and Medica offer statewide plans for 2021, Mulready said, while Bright Health, Community Care Oklahoma, Oscar and United Health Care will serve limited areas of the state.

Mulready said he expects to see increased demand for ACA plans because of COVID-19’s impact on the state.

“We strive to support all Oklahomans looking for coverage and recognize many who lost their employer coverage due to the pandemic may be new to the marketplace,” Mulready said. “I made it an early priority to increase options for consumers, and I am excited to meet our goal and double the number of plans on the marketplace.”

More information is available at healthcare.gov.

Credit check: Oklahoma inmates will no longer be able to earn credit toward early release through a program in place since 2009, the Department of Corrections announced.