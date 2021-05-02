Political influence in transportation projects to be discussed

Gatz, who also serves as ODOT and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority director, serves at the pleasure of Stitt, who has five appointees to the nine-member commission.

Gatz was not available for comment.

Shannon, who was appointed to the Transportation Commission by House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said the commission is charged with setting priorities for highway projects, not the Governor’s Office.

Shannon is a former Oklahoma House speaker and current CEO of the Chickasaw Community Bank. It is owned by the Chickasaw Nation, of which he is a member.

Shannon said the latest uncertainty is creating problems with how the state partners with local governments, not just tribes.

Neal McCaleb is a former Transportation Secretary and former head of OTA and ODOT. He now serves as ambassador at large for the Chickasaw Nation, of which he is a member.

Tribes have put tens of millions of dollars into partnerships with the state for road projects, McCaleb said.

McCaleb said he was “stunned” to learn the Interstate 35 project was put on hold, adding millions have already be spent on it.

Gatz said last month the project, in some form, will be completed.