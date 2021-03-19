Police officers found justified in fatal Muskogee shooting of Nebraska runaway girl, district attorney rules

The Muskogee County District Attorney has decided the four officers who shot at and killed a runaway teen girl from Nebraska after a shootout are legally justified.

The officers fatally shot 17-year-old Farrah Rauch Feb. 28 after she and another 17-year-old boy reportedly tried to steal two vehicles in Muskogee, which led to a police pursuit and a short standoff with Rauch, ending in her death. The 17-year-old boy took his own life with a gun.

Officers James Folsom, Shawn Brown, Benjamin Hudson and Evan Hendricks, who all shot at Rauch, "Acted within the scope of their employment with the Muskogee Police Department," District Attorney Orvil Loge said Friday in a public release statement.

Loge concluded Rauch fired her weapon at the officers with the intent to kill them, and when Rauch pointed her weapon at Folsom, all four officers shot and killed her.