Plunging COVID vaccination rate leaves opportunity for virus resurgence despite improving state metrics

A vaccination rate that slows even more could portend a rise to upward of perhaps 500 COVID-19 hospitalizations. That would be about a quarter of what the state experienced at its worst this past winter, but still at or near levels in July that induced municipalities such as Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Norman and Lawton to start enacting mask mandates.

"It just depends on what's acceptable to us as a society," Wendelboe said. "Is it this plateauing effect? Or do we really want to drive it down to almost levels of zero?"

First doses of vaccine administered in Oklahoma have fallen 82%.

The peak daily average was 15,382 from March 16-22, now down to about 2,750 from April 27 to May 10.

Wendelboe, who served as the interim state epidemiologist for about three months in 2020, projects Oklahoma will reach about 62% to 63% of its population immunized either through vaccination or natural infection. Or put another way, the state will be about 300,000 people short of the 70% needed to unlock herd immunity.