Plunging COVID vaccination rate leaves opportunity for virus resurgence despite improving state metrics

Oklahoma's COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday hit their lowest point since nearly a year ago when the governor fully reopened the state from quarantine, but the plunging vaccination rate indicates that the trend and level can't be taken for granted.
Epidemiologist Dr. Aaron Wendelboe's modeling suggests the current vaccination pace could keep a cap on COVID-19 hospitalizations this fall and winter in his most likely scenario.
But a vaccination rate that drops even further in a pessimistic scenario might allow a resurgence to a hospitalization level that prompted local mask mandates in summer 2020.
Wendelboe, an OU public health professor, said herd immunity in Oklahoma could drive down COVID-19 hospitalizations to nearly zero this summer. However, the state's plummeting first-dose vaccinations aren't on track to make that happen, save for an unlikely turnaround.
There were 130 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide reported Friday. Given changes in how the state collects and reports pandemic data, the state now publishes "recent" three-day COVID-19 inpatient averages that hospitals report to the federal government.
In Wendelboe's most likely scenario, by July there could be about 50 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on a given day, or roughly five new admissions per day. That level of hospitalization is projected to remain fairly consistent throughout winter, though he added that local outbreaks are predicted.
A vaccination rate that slows even more could portend a rise to upward of perhaps 500 COVID-19 hospitalizations. That would be about a quarter of what the state experienced at its worst this past winter, but still at or near levels in July that induced municipalities such as Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Norman and Lawton to start enacting mask mandates.
"It just depends on what's acceptable to us as a society," Wendelboe said. "Is it this plateauing effect? Or do we really want to drive it down to almost levels of zero?"
First doses of vaccine administered in Oklahoma have fallen 82%.
The peak daily average was 15,382 from March 16-22, now down to about 2,750 from April 27 to May 10.
Wendelboe, who served as the interim state epidemiologist for about three months in 2020, projects Oklahoma will reach about 62% to 63% of its population immunized either through vaccination or natural infection. Or put another way, the state will be about 300,000 people short of the 70% needed to unlock herd immunity.
He projected in early March that the state would achieve herd immunity this summer, but the immunization pace has cratered more dramatically than he anticipated.
"People just can't get complacent thinking that somebody else is going to get vaccinated and reach herd immunity for the state — everybody has to do that," Wendelboe said. "In order to reach herd immunity we can't rely on some other 70% of our neighbors to do it."
There are caveats and assumptions built into Wendelboe's modeling in addition to vaccination rates that make projections difficult: duration of vaccinated or natural immunity, transmission rate of the virus, which variants are circulating and how much, as well as fewer people are being tested.
He said population behavior also is tricky to predict, with people tending to adjust accordingly once worsening trends have manifested.
He noted that quality of data to detect pandemic trends is another concern after Gov. Kevin Stitt rescinded his state of emergency executive order at the start of May and the Oklahoma State Department of Health switched to weekly reporting instead of daily in mid-March.
"These changes make it difficult to maintain accurate models of the current situation in Oklahoma," Wendelboe said.
In a two-minute video announcement May 3, Stitt said COVID-19 no longer constitutes an emergency in Oklahoma.
Stitt said he was withdrawing the executive order because new cases and hospitalizations each were down at least 90% from their respective peaks and that more than 2.5 million vaccine doses had been administered, with all eligible Oklahomans able to get a shot if desired.
“My promise has always been to make decisions based on the data in our state, not what’s happening anywhere else,” Stitt said.
Dr. Jared Taylor, now chief science officer, as the state epidemiologist defended the state's move to weekly data reporting rather than daily in a news conference nearly two weeks after the unannounced change was met with pushback from public health officials.
Taylor said the state's goal was to provide deeper analysis while preventing misinterpretation or selective interpretation of data from people who fixate on individual metrics or artificial swings that don't hold meaning.
Federal metrics illustrate a stark contrast to now from when Oklahoma steadily ranked among the worst in the nation in multiple key pandemic markers during the fall and winter surge.
The state's COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates are in the federal government's yellow and light green categories, respectively, seemingly a world better from the overwhelming dark red-colored surge only months ago.
But Wendelboe says there is still work to do to truly drop to low levels of virus spread.
The CDC considers low community transmission to be between zero and nine new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.
Federal data pegged Oklahoma at about 34 as of Friday, or in the moderate category of between 10 and 49 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.
"So we've still got a little ways to go to get to that low transmission," Wendelboe said.
Wendelboe previously has explained that "conditional" herd immunity — different from true herd immunity — is what has driven down viral spread so much in Oklahoma.
Conditional herd immunity takes into account public health measures such as mask wearing that mitigate spread, not just immunity from vaccinations and natural infections.
Oklahoma's swift start to cumulative rates of vaccination per capita — featuring periodic stints in the top 10 in February and March — has curtailed off to rankings in the bottom 30s in the nation.
The state has 1,571,930 people who have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to federal data as of Thursday. There are 1,260,212 Oklahomans who are fully vaccinated.
Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed on Thursday said the state must keep grinding to encourage and make vaccination easy for residents who are "vaccine complacent," or willing but not highly motivated to be immunized.
"We will take a look at the potential for incentives, but at this point there's nothing specific on the table that might apply to that," Reed said. "We would hope that the incentive for Oklahomans would be to be a good neighbor and kind of maintain that 'Oklahoma Standard' — recognizing that this is an unselfish act and it's something we're going to do for each other."
