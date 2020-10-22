Pittsburg County man killed in crash near Bache

A man was killed in a crash near Bache, southeast of McAlester, on Thursday afternoon.
Brandon Broome, 25, of Alderson was killed in the crash about a mile east of Bache on U.S. 270, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Broome was making a U-turn from the shoulder when his Chevrolet Malibu was struck in the driver's side door by a Dodge minivan.
Two passengers in the Malibu and the minivan's driver were treated and released at the scene, the OHP said.
