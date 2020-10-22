 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pittsburg County man killed in crash near Bache

Pittsburg County man killed in crash near Bache

{{featured_button_text}}

A man was killed in a crash near Bache, southeast of McAlester, on Thursday afternoon. 

Brandon Broome, 25, of Alderson was killed in the crash about a mile east of Bache on U.S. 270, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Broome was making a U-turn from the shoulder when his Chevrolet Malibu was struck in the driver's side door by a Dodge minivan. 

Two passengers in the Malibu and the minivan's driver were treated and released at the scene, the OHP said. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
COVID-19: Deaths continue to surge as Oklahoma reports 14 more fatalities and 1,195 new cases
State and Regional News

COVID-19: Deaths continue to surge as Oklahoma reports 14 more fatalities and 1,195 new cases

  • Updated

The Oklahoma State Department of Health weekly executive order report indicates that cases have risen by 15% and deaths surged by 16% since Oct. 9. Over the last 14 days, Oklahoma has seen deaths spike by 24% and cases increase by 17%. 

COVID-19 cases again on upward trend in county; additional measures to be discussed

COVID-19 spike at Tulsa County jail puts downtown ZIP code in red on alert map

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News