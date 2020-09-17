Pilot project takes aim at prison cell phones

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections next month is expected to launch a pilot project aimed at reducing the number of cell phones used behind bars to conduct criminal activity.

Starting at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center, the program will require offenders to wear an ankle bracelet that detects cell phone use and alerts prison officials, said a Department of Corrections official who asked not to be identified because of safety concerns.

The pilot project, which will require all offenders at the facility to wear ankle bracelets, will last for 60 days and could be expanded to other facilities later.

“It will be a major disruption to organized crime, not only in the state of Oklahoma, but outside,” the DOC official said.

Cell phones are smuggled into prison by staff and visitors and are also thrown over fences and dropped by drones, according to the agency.

Thousands of the phones, which allow prisoners to conduct criminal behavior behind bars, have been confiscated, the DOC official said.