Pilot project takes aim at prison cell phones

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections next month is expected to launch a pilot project aimed at reducing the number of cell phones used behind bars to conduct criminal activity.
Starting at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center, the program will require offenders to wear an ankle bracelet that detects cell phone use and alerts prison officials, said a Department of Corrections official who asked not to be identified because of safety concerns.
The pilot project, which will require all offenders at the facility to wear ankle bracelets, will last for 60 days and could be expanded to other facilities later.
“It will be a major disruption to organized crime, not only in the state of Oklahoma, but outside,” the DOC official said.
Cell phones are smuggled into prison by staff and visitors and are also thrown over fences and dropped by drones, according to the agency.
Thousands of the phones, which allow prisoners to conduct criminal behavior behind bars, have been confiscated, the DOC official said.
The ankle bracelets will not detect cell phones that are turned off but will detect a cell phone signal within a 10-foot radius of a prisoner, said a senior official in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration, who also did not want to be identified due to safety concerns.
The ankle bracelet with built-in fiber optics will alert officials if an offender tries to remove it, the official said.
The pilot project will not cost the state, the DOC official said. A company called Cell Detect Inc. is being allowed to test their product at the Lexington facility.
“We are the first state to actually test this equipment,” said the Stitt administration official.
The devices cost about $500 a year per prisoner on a lease program.
The action comes after the governor issued an executive order on Sept. 27 directing certain entities to work on a solution following riotous behavior at a prison on Sept. 14.
It involved up to 200 offenders and was initiated by gang leaders and members, the executive order said. The behavior spread to five additional prisons nearly simultaneously the next day, the order said.
All prisons were put on lockdown as a result.
