Piedmont woman, 45, ejected in fatal wreck near Guthrie

A three-car accident in Logan County early Friday has left a 45-year-old Piedmont woman dead, according to a preliminary report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Gayle Lynn Lanoy was driving a 2021 Toyota 4Runner west on Oklahoma 33 about 8:30 a.m. when she attempted a legal stop on the two-lane stretch of highway to make a left turn onto Pennsylvania Avenue, about three miles west of Guthrie.

A westbound tractor-trailer rig driven by a 57-year-old Oklahoma man struck the 4Runner, the report states, and Lanoy's vehicle then crossed into the path of a 2017 GMC pickup.

Lanoy was ejected about 30 feet when the eastbound pickup struck her vehicle, troopers said. She was air-lifted to an Oklahoma City hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup, a 39-year-old Edmond man, was pinned about a half hour before being extricated by Guthrie firefighters. He was also transported by air to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition, troopers said.

The truck driver reportedly was not injured.