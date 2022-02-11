Piedmont woman, 45, ejected in fatal wreck near Guthrie, troopers say

A three-car accident early Friday in Logan County has left a 45-year-old Piedmont woman dead, according to a preliminary report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Gayle Lynn Lanoy was westbound on Oklahoma 33 in a 2021 Toyota 4Runner about 8:30 a.m. when she attempted a legal stop on the two-lane stretch of highway to make a left turn.

A westbound tractor-trailer rig driven by a 57-year-old Oklahoma man struck the 4Runner, the report states, and Lanoy's vehicle then crossed into the path of a 2017 GMC pickup.

Lanoy was ejected about 30 feet when the eastbound pickup struck her vehicle, troopers said. She was air-lifted to an Oklahoma City hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup, a 39-year-old Edmond man, was pinned about a half hour before being extricated by Guthrie firefighters. He was also transported by air to an Oklahoma City hospital; troopers report he was in critical condition.

The driver of the tractor-trailer rig was not injured.

The cause of the crash and further details remain under investigation, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol's preliminary collision report.