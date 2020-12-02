PETA gets judge's OK to inspect Tiger King Park

OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal judge has given an animal rights organization permission to inspect Tiger King Park in Thackerville to preserve evidence for an upcoming lawsuit against its operator.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals accuses operator Jeff Lowe of causing harm to the big cats and other animals in his care. He denies the accusations and complains PETA is harassing him.

Jeff Lowe had operated the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park but shut it down in August. He has said online the new park in Thackerville could open in 2021.

At a hearing Monday in Oklahoma City, the chief U.S. district judge, Timothy DeGiusti, questioned whether PETA should hold off on its request. He pointed out the U.S. Justice Department also is seeking to inspect Tiger King Park.