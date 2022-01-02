People to Watch: Sara Hill hopes for 'acceptance phase' of McGirt for Oklahoma

Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill thinks maybe the dust is beginning to settle from the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt v. Oklahoma decision.
“I hope we’re at the acceptance phase of the process,” Hill said.
The McGirt decision effectively shifted a good deal of criminal jurisdiction and responsibility from the state to tribal and federal courts in eastern Oklahoma. Potentially, it could have broader implications, as well.
Hill, as the top lawyer for the state’s largest tribe, is responsible not only for defending the Cherokee Nation’s position on McGirt against attacks from Gov. Kevin Stitt and his administration, but also for implementing expansion of the tribal judicial system to accommodate an exponentially larger case load.
“I went from one full-time prosecutor to eight full-time criminal prosecutors, in addition to all the support staff and investigators that go along with that,” said Hill. “In 2019 we prosecuted 60 to 65 cases. We’re getting ready to file our 3,000th case this year.
“We’re comfortable that we’re making good progress,” Hill said. “Every day, as people go from thinking about problems to solutions to the challenges that arise, it’s getting easier.”
Hill’s 18-year career as a lawyer for the Cherokee Nation, from new University of Tulsa law school grad to AG, spans a time of great change for Oklahoma tribes. She arrived at tribal headquarters just before State Question 712 opened the door for tribal gaming in the state, which in turn led to tremendous growth in tribal revenue and influence.
Stitt, through state Attorney General John O’Connor, is trying to rein in that growing power by asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse McGirt.
Hill doesn’t think it will.
“If you look at the court cases over the last 30 or 40 years, there is a pattern,” Hill said. “Oklahoma argues the tribes have no jurisdiction … in something. There’s a court case where the tribes successfully assert they have do jurisdiction … Oklahoma reacts to that very negatively.”
But eventually, she said, the state “accepts reality and everybody begins to work together to figure out how to make things better for all Oklahomans.”
Featured video: