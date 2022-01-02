People to Watch: Sara Hill hopes for 'acceptance phase' of McGirt for Oklahoma

Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill thinks maybe the dust is beginning to settle from the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt v. Oklahoma decision.

“I hope we’re at the acceptance phase of the process,” Hill said.

The McGirt decision effectively shifted a good deal of criminal jurisdiction and responsibility from the state to tribal and federal courts in eastern Oklahoma. Potentially, it could have broader implications, as well.

Hill, as the top lawyer for the state’s largest tribe, is responsible not only for defending the Cherokee Nation’s position on McGirt against attacks from Gov. Kevin Stitt and his administration, but also for implementing expansion of the tribal judicial system to accommodate an exponentially larger case load.

“I went from one full-time prosecutor to eight full-time criminal prosecutors, in addition to all the support staff and investigators that go along with that,” said Hill. “In 2019 we prosecuted 60 to 65 cases. We’re getting ready to file our 3,000th case this year.