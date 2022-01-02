People to Watch: Jahaziel Hiriart has spent 11 years putting down roots in Tulsa

Jahaziel Hiriart is like a lot of people who call Tulsa home.

“When I moved here (11 years ago), I thought ‘I’ll be close to my family for two years, and then I’ll move back to Texas,’” Hiriart said. “I’m a big city girl. But I hear over and over again from people who planned to be in Tulsa just a couple of years and finding themselves here decades later.

“The thing about Tulsa is that there are a lot of hidden treasures,” she said. “Once you find them, you realize how special this place is.”

Hiriart (pronounced Hee-ree-art) grew up in northern Mexico, near Monterrey. Her name, Jahaziel (Ha-zee-elle), is the Spanish version of a Hebrew name meaning “Held by God,” chosen by her parents in the belief she would be a boy.

“When I came out a girl, my dad was like, ‘No one’s going to know, it’s such a bizarre name, let’s just keep it.’”

The family eventually moved to Texas and then to the Tulsa area to be near Hiriart’s brother and his wife and children. Hiriart’s parents, both teachers, have since returned to Texas, but she stayed and has earned a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and is working on a Ph.D. in education from Oral Roberts.