People to Watch: Epidemiologist Aaron Wendelboe's focus is 'public' in public health

As a student, University of Oklahoma epidemiologist Aaron Wendelboe says, he was “one of those always asking ‘How do you know that? How do we know that?’ Not to be a punk, but knowing that information is always being updated I wanted to know how that process linked.”

So Wendelboe has some understanding of those who are skeptical of pronouncements about the efficacy of vaccines and other public health measures, particularly in the era of COVID-19.

He says it is important to interact with the “public” in public health, not only to explain recommendations from scientists such as himself but to hear from people with the same questions he did as a student.

“People say, ‘We don’t know what the long-term effects of the vaccine are going to be because it’s so new.’ Of course I agree with that. We don’t know. But I can just share the calculations I’m making,” Wendelboe said.