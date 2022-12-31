Pedestrian killed on Turner Turnpike after being struck by vehicles in Lincoln County

According to reports, Thien Tran, 74, of Oklahoma City, was standing in the outside lane of traffic near his vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike at the 155.5-mile marker before 1:30 p.m. when a 2006 Toyota Tundra avoided hitting him. A 2022 Jeep Gladiator was behind the Tundra and tried to avoid Tran as well, but was unable to due to traffic and made contact with him.