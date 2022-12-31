 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian killed on Turner Turnpike after being struck by vehicles in Lincoln County

A pedestrian has been killed after two cars crashed into him in Lincoln County Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to reports, Thien Tran, 74, of Oklahoma City, was standing in the outside lane of traffic near his vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike at the 155.5-mile marker before 1:30 p.m. when a 2006 Toyota Tundra avoided hitting him. A 2022 Jeep Gladiator was behind the Tundra and tried to avoid Tran as well, but was unable to due to traffic and made contact with him.

A 2023 Freightliner also collided with Tran.

Tran was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the vehicles were uninjured in the collision. 

