Pedestrian, 42, killed in crash west of Tahlequah before sunrise Monday

A pedestrian was killed in a Cherokee County crash early Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Eric Long, 42, of Tahlequah died at the scene at U.S. 62 and Southgate Drive, about one mile west of the city, about 5:30 a.m., according to the report.

Troopers said Long was on foot and that the vehicle involved was a 2005 Toyota Camry driven by a 37-year-old Tahlequah man.

The driver was not injured, according to the report.

Troopers wrote that his condition and the cause of the collision remain under investigation, but they noted that the weather was clear and the roadway was dry. The crash occurred a couple of hours before sunrise.

