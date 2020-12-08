Paycom set to build drive-in theater, food truck court in Oklahoma City

Paycom, one of Oklahoma City’s largest employers, is planning to build a drive-in theater and food truck court adjoining it’s campus.
The theater at 7541 W. Memorial Road would be the first new drive-in to open in the city in the past half century.
Unlike most drive-in theaters, Paycom plans to limit its theater to employees and community partners. A zoning application to the city’s planning commission shows the 500-space theater and food truck court will be built on 21 acres just north of the corporate headquarters where more than 3,000 are employed.
Drive-in theaters once numbered more than 4,000 nationwide during their mid-20th century heyday. Many of the theaters were torn down, including several in Oklahoma City, to make way for commercial development.
