Pawhuska man, 25, killed in collision on Osage County highway late Tuesday

A Pawhuska man was killed in a crash on an Osage County highway late Tuesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Sean Lance Valencia, 25, was driving north on Oklahoma 11 just south of Pawhuska shortly before 11:30 p.m. when his pickup crossed the center line, troopers said. According to a preliminary collision report, a tractor-trailer rig was legally parked on the shoulder where Valencia veered left and struck the truck head-on.

Valencia's condition at the time of the crash is unknown, the troopers' report states, with the cause of the collision still under investigation. He was not wearing a seat belt.