Patty Gasso, Joy Harjo, Leon Russell and more named to 2022 Oklahoma Hall of Fame class

OKLAHOMA CITY — University of Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso, trailblazing U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo and the late Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Leon Russell are among the luminaries who will be inducted this year into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

