Passenger killed in Mayes County crash

A passenger was killed in a Mayes County crash Tuesday evening, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Troopers were still trying to determine how the crash occurred but say it happened about 7 p.m. along Oklahoma 20 just west of County Road 437 near Pryor and that it appeared to involve only one vehicle on a wet roadway. 

The driver, a 42-year-old Enid man, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and the male passenger, whose name had not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an OHP report. 

Both occupants were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, and their airbags deployed, troopers reported.

— Kelsy Schlotthauer

