 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Parents rally at Oklahoma Capitol to demand open schools, greater voice during COVID-19 pandemic

Parents rally at Oklahoma Capitol to demand open schools, greater voice during COVID-19 pandemic

{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — Frustrated with their options for in-person learning, some Oklahoma parents say they want fully open schools and a seat at the table in their districts’ decision making.

Two dozen parents rallied outside the state Capitol on Monday, holding signs that read “Open our schools.”

Ron Causby of Owasso said he felt ignored when Owasso Public Schools started the school year with virtual classes. He spoke at school board meetings to support a traditional opening, but the suburban Tulsa district opted to stay online for the first few weeks of the school year.

“I want the choice as a parent and a taxpayer to send my children to school in person the same as the parents who want the choice to keep their children at home,” Causby said in a phone interview with The Oklahoman.

Click here to read the rest of this story at oklahoman.com.

Featured video: In possible first for Oklahoma, Stillwater parents file suit over distance learning

Gallery: States where COVID-19 has widened student achievement gaps

Paige Dillard contributed to this story.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News