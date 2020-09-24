 Skip to main content
Parents' protest brings kids back to school: 'I feel like Norman's failing'

NORMAN — Students in Norman Public Schools will come back to the classroom five days a week following pleas and protests from parents.

The Norman Board of Education unanimously adopted a new back-to-school plan on Wednesday that resumes a traditional school schedule and follows a threat model from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Dozens of parents protested at Lions Park on Monday to support a full reopening of Norman schools. Some were frustrated the neighboring Moore Public Schools has been in session five days a week while Norman restricted face-to-face classes.

“We love Norman, but I spent half my day today figuring out where to put my sixth grader because she came to me this morning and said, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore,’” parent Kendra Streeter said during a school board meeting on Monday. “I feel like Norman’s failing, and I can’t figure out why.”

