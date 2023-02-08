OKLAHOMA CITY — A senate panel on Wednesday passed two bills aimed at transgender care.

Senate Bill 613, by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, would prohibit the provision of transgender care to minors.

Violation of the act would be a felony with a fine not to exceed $100,000 and sentence not to exceed 10 years. Violators would have their license revoked and could also face civil action.

Daniels said the measure was needed to prevent irreversible medical transitions in minors who might regret the decision when they get older.

Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said lawmakers are taking away a parent’s right to determine medical treatment for a child.

She said the Legislature is also interfering with rights of parents and doctors.

Daniels said she knew how divisive the issue is.

The committee was packed with individuals who support the rights of people who are transgender.

“This bill is government intervention in the worst way,” said Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City.

Daniels said there is nothing in the bill that targets anyone, which drew laughter from the crowd followed by an admonishment by the vice chairman about the need to keep order.

The panel also passed Senate Bill 129, by Sen. David Bullard, that prohibits public funds from being used for transgender care.

“Public funds shall not be directly or indirectly used, granted, paid, or distributed to any entity, organization, or individual that provides gender transition procedures,” according to the measure.

Both measures passed along party lines, 12-2, with Democrats voting against them.

Willa Marlowe, 20, of Oklahoma City, attended the meeting. She is in the process of transitioning to male.

“We lost the battle, but we will try again tomorrow,” she said. “It is important that we keep trying.”

While lawmakers claim such legislation protects children, it actually puts them at risk and in danger, she said.

“I myself have struggled with gender dysphoria, anxiety and depression for a vast majority of my life,” she said. “And I have seen people who have taken their own lives because of the same thing.”​

Oklahoma Gov. Stitt calls for ban on gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies for minors

Gallery: Highlights from bills filed for Oklahoma's 2023 legislative session Changing the state question process School choice proposal Senate Bill 943 by Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee Slate of bills from Senate Education Committee chair Senate Bill 656 by Sen. David Bullard Putting abortion to a vote Race Massacre reparations Addressing problems at the polls Second Amendment protection Transgender health care Clarifying Oklahoma's abortion ban Prohibiting sex ed Psilocybin research Defining criminal lewdness Minimum age to carry firearms Continued work on medical marijuana oversight House Bill 2012 by Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater 020323-tul-nws-cockfighting-p1 Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now