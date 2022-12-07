Panel denies clemency for death row inmate Scott Eizember

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday denied to recommend clemency for Creek County killer Scott James Eizember.

Eizember is set to die for the 2003 beating death of A.J. Cantrell. He is also serving 150 years for the slaying of Patsy Cantrell, A.J.’s wife.

The vote to deny a clemency recommendation was 3-2. Board members Scott Williams, Richard Smothermon and Cathy Stocker voted against a clemency recommendation. Board members Larry Morris and Edward Konieczny voted in favor.

Eizember is set to die Jan. 12 by lethal injection at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Eizember was the subject of one of the largest manhunts in Oklahoma history following the slayings. He was apprehended after kidnapping another couple and beating them.

He was pursuing his ex-girlfriend, Kathy Biggs who now goes by Smith. Smith had a protective order against him when he broke into the Cantrell home in her parents’ neighborhood, where he beat A.J. Cantrell to death. Patsy Cantrell was shot in the back. The couple’s small dog was beaten knocking an eye out of the socket.

The couple had been married since 1953 and raised three daughters.

Eizember dragged A.J. Cantrell into the bathroom and put Patsy Cantrell’s body on top of while he was still alive.

He went across the street and shot Biggs’ son Tyler Montgomery before beating her mother, Karla Wright. Both survived.

Debra Wyatt, the Cantrell’s oldest daughter, said she has forgiven Eizember but justice still needs to be done.

“This is torture,” she said. “It is torture, and I will never get over it. My life will never be the same.”

Smith got a protective order from Eizember after he held her hostage and raped her.

She said she has never seen the level of evil Eizember seems to have, mostly directed toward women.

Eizember’s attorney Mark Henrickson said his client had a bad childhood. He said the events of that day were not planned. He described Eizember as bright, excelling in math and languages while in prison.

He said there is no other reason to execute Eizember except for revenge.

“Oklahoma will be all right if he lives the rest of his life in prison,” Henrickson said.

Eizember addressed the board, saying he profoundly apologized to all involved.

He said he has learned a lot not only academically but about himself while he has been in prison.

He said he thinks he can help other prisoners better themselves.

“I make no excuses,” Eizember said. “I belong in prison.”

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor said in a statement: "The Pardon and Parole Board made the correct decision in denying Eizember’s request for executive clemency. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cantrell family."

The board had no questions for those appearing before it and did not discuss the issue before the vote.

Had the board voted for a clemency recommendation, Gov. Kevin Stitt would have been in position to make a final determination.

Death row in Oklahoma: Dates and more details