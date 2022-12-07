Panel denies clemency for death row inmate Scott Eizember

The vote to deny a clemency recommendation was 3-2. Board members Scott Williams, Richard Smothermon and Cathy Stocker voted against a clemency recommendation. Board members Larry Morris and Edward Konieczny voted in favor.
Eizember is set to die Jan. 12 by lethal injection at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
Eizember was the subject of one of the largest manhunts in Oklahoma history following the slayings. He was apprehended after kidnapping another couple and beating them.
He was pursuing his ex-girlfriend, Kathy Biggs who now goes by Smith. Smith had a protective order against him when he broke into the Cantrell home in her parents’ neighborhood, where he beat A.J. Cantrell to death. Patsy Cantrell was shot in the back. The couple’s small dog was beaten knocking an eye out of the socket.
She said she has never seen the level of evil Eizember seems to have, mostly directed toward women.
Eizember’s attorney Mark Henrickson said his client had a bad childhood. He said the events of that day were not planned. He described Eizember as bright, excelling in math and languages while in prison.
He said there is no other reason to execute Eizember except for revenge.
“Oklahoma will be all right if he lives the rest of his life in prison,” Henrickson said.
Eizember addressed the board, saying he profoundly apologized to all involved.
He said he has learned a lot not only academically but about himself while he has been in prison.
He said he thinks he can help other prisoners better themselves.
“I make no excuses,” Eizember said. “I belong in prison.”
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor said in a statement: "The Pardon and Parole Board made the correct decision in denying Eizember’s request for executive clemency. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cantrell family."
The board had no questions for those appearing before it and did not discuss the issue before the vote.
Had the board voted for a clemency recommendation, Gov. Kevin Stitt would have been in position to make a final determination.
Death row in Oklahoma: Dates and more details
Death row in Oklahoma: Execution dates set through 2023
John Fitzgerald Hanson
Richard Glossip
Scott Eizember
Oklahoma corrections director on execution: 'Not pleasant to watch, but ... not inhumane'
Anthony Sanchez
Alfred Mitchell
Marlon Harmon
Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez
Clarence Goode Jr.
Emmanuel Littlejohn
James Pavatt
James Ryder
Jemaine Cannon
Kendrick Simpson
Kevin Underwood
Michael D. Smith
Phillip Hancock
Raymond E. Johnson
Richard Rojem
Ricky Malone
Ronson Bush
Termane Wood
Wade Lay
Wendell Grissom
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is expected to seek permission to run a virtual statewide charter school following the release of an opinion by Attorney General John O’Connor on Thursday. #oklaed
When the marshals presented the man with a warrant for his arrest on two counts of child sexual abuse and one count of rape, he "presented a pistol at the officers," the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service said.
The first bills filed for the next legislative session would lower the minimum concealed carry age from 21 to 18 and change school districts' reporting requirements for carryover funds from the previous budget year.