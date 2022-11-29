Panel approves millions in bonds for state buildings, historical sites

OKLAHOMA CITY — A state panel on Tuesday gave the green light for selling $88 million in bonds to repair the Jim Thorpe Office Building and $19 million to fix the tunnels under the state Capitol Complex.

In addition, the Oklahoma Capitol Improvement Authority approved a team to start the process to sell $46 million in bonds to make improvements to 24 historical sites.

The project must get approval for a financing team and then approval to sell the bonds.

The $88 million for the Jim Thorpe building and $19 million for the capitol complex tunnels now go to the Council on Bond Oversight.

All three projects were approved by lawmakers in legislation signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Oklahoma Historical Society Executive Director Trait Thompson, who attended the meeting, said after he became head of the agency, he toured the historical sites and found failing roofs and a number of other maintenance needs.

The list involves more than 200 projects spread all over the state, Thompson said.

“This is going to be a game changer for us,” he said.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who serves on the panel, said the sites already get a lot of traffic.

Thompson used the Pawnee Bill Ranch in Pawnee as an example.

Pawnee Bill was a proprietor of a very successful wild west show which merged with Buffalo Bill’s wild west show, Thompson said.

The state has a portion of his original ranch and the mansion built in 1910. It also has a museum and a bison and Long Horn herd as well.

Several projects are scheduled, including making the restrooms handicapped accessible and historic preservation work to the mansion and original stone barn, Thompson said.

In addition, upgrades are planned for some of the exhibit space in the museum, Thompson said.

Officials plan to pave a new road through the bison and cattle pasture so the public can see the animals, Thompson said.

The facility currently has a road, but it is in pretty bad shape, he said.

“We are thrilled this is the first step in the process to accessing the bond money approved by the legislature in the 2022 session,” Thompson said. “We have desperate need to address these deferred maintenance issues at our historic properties across the state.”

The funding for the tunnels is expected to be used to repair leaks, among other things.

The funds for the Jim Thorpe Building, which houses the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, will be used to make repairs. The building floods, is outdated and has extremely small meeting rooms. ​