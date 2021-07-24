Pandemic surge hitting Oklahoma more rapidly than a year ago as delta variant is 'fastest and fittest' yet

“Again, it kept them out of the hospital; they didn’t die of the disease,” Bratzler said. “But it is possible to get infected even if you are fully vaccinated, particularly with this more contagious strain.”

Bratzler said the true level of spread is much higher than confirmed cases that are reported because individuals with minimal to no symptoms generally aren’t being tested.

Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, an epidemiologist and University of Oklahoma College of Public Health professor, said in general his model estimates there are about four times as many cases in the community than what are being diagnosed.

Wendelboe said his model estimates there are about 18,000 to 21,000 active cases in the state, whereas as active cases confirmed by the state were 7,302 as of Friday.

He said he suspects people don’t want to get tested because for mild cases there isn’t a personal benefit that affects treatment, as well as the result could lead to their own isolation, quarantine of family and friends, stigma or loss of work.

“Therefore there is essentially very little incentive for people to take the time and find a place to get tested,” Wendelboe said.