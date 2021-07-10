 Skip to main content
Over 134,000 late for second COVID-19 shot in Oklahoma, leaving them vulnerable to delta variant
More than 134,000 people who got their first dose of a two-shot COVID-19 vaccine in Oklahoma are overdue for their second dose, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Health Department said Friday.

That's about 9.5% of the 1,421,090 people who've received a first dose of either a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine from Oklahoma's allocations, according to the Health Department. The number has grown since late April, when more than 110,000 people were late on a second dose.

